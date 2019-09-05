Reviewing GMS Inc. (GMS)’s and AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE:AMN)’s results

Since GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) and AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE:AMN) are part of the General Building Materials industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GMS Inc. 20 0.37 N/A 1.32 17.08 AMN Healthcare Services Inc. 52 1.25 N/A 2.76 19.37

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. AMN Healthcare Services Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than GMS Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. GMS Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of AMN Healthcare Services Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GMS Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 2.5% AMN Healthcare Services Inc. 0.00% 21.1% 8.7%

Liquidity

GMS Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, AMN Healthcare Services Inc. which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. GMS Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AMN Healthcare Services Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for GMS Inc. and AMN Healthcare Services Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GMS Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 AMN Healthcare Services Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$28.33 is GMS Inc.’s average target price while its potential downside is -1.08%. On the other hand, AMN Healthcare Services Inc.’s potential upside is 5.73% and its average target price is $60. The data provided earlier shows that AMN Healthcare Services Inc. appears more favorable than GMS Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 91.2% of GMS Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of AMN Healthcare Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.1% of GMS Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.2% are AMN Healthcare Services Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GMS Inc. -2.3% 0.76% 24.78% 18.47% -15.5% 51.48% AMN Healthcare Services Inc. -3.98% -1.42% 3.63% -17.28% -11.18% -5.79%

For the past year GMS Inc. has 51.48% stronger performance while AMN Healthcare Services Inc. has -5.79% weaker performance.

Summary

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. beats on 11 of the 12 factors GMS Inc.

GMS Inc. distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary interior construction products in North America. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, such as suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and other commercial and institutional buildings. It also distributes steel framing products, including steel tracks, studs, and various other steel products used to frame the interior walls of commercial or institutional buildings; and insulation, ready-mix joint compound, and various other interior construction products, as well as ancillary products, such as tools and safety products. The company markets and sells its products through a network of branches and distribution centers to the interior contractors, as well as home builders. GMS Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. Its services include travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and OÂ’Grady-Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution for four to eight weeks under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments from a few days up to one year under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands. The company also offers allied staffing on a travel and local staffing basis under the Med Travelers and Club Staffing brands; physician permanent placement services under the Merritt Hawkins, MillicanSolutions, and Kendall & Davis brands to hospitals, healthcare facilities, and physician practice groups; vendor management systems, including ShiftWise and Medefis technologies; recruitment process outsourcing for permanent staffing; and workforce optimization services comprising consulting, data analytics, predictive modeling, and SaaS-based scheduling technology under the Smart Square brand, as well as interim leadership staffing and executive search services, and managed services programs. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.