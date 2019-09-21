Reviewing GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC)’s and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL)’s results

GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlycoMimetics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00 Vericel Corporation 18 6.86 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates GlycoMimetics Inc. and Vericel Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of GlycoMimetics Inc. and Vericel Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% -24.1% -23.1% Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6%

Volatility and Risk

GlycoMimetics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 138.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.38 beta. Competitively, Vericel Corporation’s 172.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.72 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of GlycoMimetics Inc. is 23.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 23.9. The Current Ratio of rival Vericel Corporation is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.2. GlycoMimetics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Vericel Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

GlycoMimetics Inc. and Vericel Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Vericel Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

GlycoMimetics Inc. has an average price target of $5.5, and a 24.72% upside potential. Meanwhile, Vericel Corporation’s consensus price target is $24, while its potential upside is 49.35%. The data provided earlier shows that Vericel Corporation appears more favorable than GlycoMimetics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both GlycoMimetics Inc. and Vericel Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 89% respectively. Insiders owned 1.31% of GlycoMimetics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Vericel Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53% Vericel Corporation 1.59% 2.63% 15.04% 13.27% 91.2% 9.89%

For the past year GlycoMimetics Inc. has -2.53% weaker performance while Vericel Corporation has 9.89% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Vericel Corporation beats GlycoMimetics Inc.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.