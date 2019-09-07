Reviewing GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC)’s and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)’s results

GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlycoMimetics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00 Verastem Inc. 2 4.41 N/A -1.26 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates GlycoMimetics Inc. and Verastem Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) and Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% -24.1% -23.1% Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80% -40.8%

Volatility and Risk

GlycoMimetics Inc. has a 2.38 beta, while its volatility is 138.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Verastem Inc.’s 191.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.91 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of GlycoMimetics Inc. is 23.9 while its Current Ratio is 23.9. Meanwhile, Verastem Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.6. GlycoMimetics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Verastem Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for GlycoMimetics Inc. and Verastem Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Verastem Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

GlycoMimetics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 225.57% and an $11.33 average price target. Meanwhile, Verastem Inc.’s average price target is $8.75, while its potential upside is 611.38%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Verastem Inc. is looking more favorable than GlycoMimetics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

GlycoMimetics Inc. and Verastem Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 47%. Insiders held roughly 1.31% of GlycoMimetics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.4% are Verastem Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53% Verastem Inc. 13.64% 6.38% -28.23% -53.42% -80.05% -55.36%

For the past year GlycoMimetics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Verastem Inc.

Summary

GlycoMimetics Inc. beats Verastem Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.