Reviewing GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC)’s and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlycoMimetics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Demonstrates GlycoMimetics Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides GlycoMimetics Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% -24.1% -23.1% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for GlycoMimetics Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0 0 0 0.00

GlycoMimetics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 240.24% and an $11.33 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both GlycoMimetics Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 2.82% respectively. About 1.31% of GlycoMimetics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC -7.5% -10.61% -9.16% -11.97% 0% -5.64%

For the past year GlycoMimetics Inc. was less bearish than Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

Summary

GlycoMimetics Inc. beats Tiziana Life Sciences PLC on 4 of the 7 factors.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.