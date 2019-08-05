Reviewing GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC)’s and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)’s results

We are contrasting GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlycoMimetics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00

In table 1 we can see GlycoMimetics Inc. and Synthorx Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% -24.1% -23.1% Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of GlycoMimetics Inc. are 23.9 and 23.9 respectively. Its competitor Synthorx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 22.2 and its Quick Ratio is 22.2. GlycoMimetics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Synthorx Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given GlycoMimetics Inc. and Synthorx Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of GlycoMimetics Inc. is $23, with potential upside of 151.92%. Synthorx Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $30 average price target and a 88.44% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that GlycoMimetics Inc. looks more robust than Synthorx Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of GlycoMimetics Inc. shares and 86.2% of Synthorx Inc. shares. GlycoMimetics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.31%. Insiders Comparatively, held 8.97% of Synthorx Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53% Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06%

For the past year GlycoMimetics Inc. has stronger performance than Synthorx Inc.

Summary

GlycoMimetics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Synthorx Inc.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.