Reviewing GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC)’s and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS)’s results

GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlycoMimetics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.23 0.00

Demonstrates GlycoMimetics Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has GlycoMimetics Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2%

Risk & Volatility

GlycoMimetics Inc.’s 2.73 beta indicates that its volatility is 173.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, Sophiris Bio Inc. has beta of 2.83 which is 183.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

GlycoMimetics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 23.9 and a Quick Ratio of 23.9. Competitively, Sophiris Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 2 Quick Ratio. GlycoMimetics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for GlycoMimetics Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

$23 is GlycoMimetics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 97.09%. Meanwhile, Sophiris Bio Inc.’s consensus target price is $4.83, while its potential upside is 415.31%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Sophiris Bio Inc. is looking more favorable than GlycoMimetics Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both GlycoMimetics Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 7.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.31% of GlycoMimetics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.85% are Sophiris Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.28% 4.15% 9.33% -5.57% -34.65% 32.42% Sophiris Bio Inc. -11.38% -23.11% -29.34% -61.74% -74.62% -5.51%

For the past year GlycoMimetics Inc. had bullish trend while Sophiris Bio Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

GlycoMimetics Inc. beats Sophiris Bio Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.