Reviewing GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC)’s and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s results

GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlycoMimetics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 5 5.95 N/A -2.34 0.00

Table 1 highlights GlycoMimetics Inc. and Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% -24.1% -23.1% Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.38 beta means GlycoMimetics Inc.’s volatility is 138.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Seres Therapeutics Inc. has a 2 beta which is 100.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of GlycoMimetics Inc. are 23.9 and 23.9. Competitively, Seres Therapeutics Inc. has 1.6 and 1.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. GlycoMimetics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered GlycoMimetics Inc. and Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

The consensus price target of GlycoMimetics Inc. is $11.33, with potential upside of 257.41%. Competitively Seres Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $14, with potential upside of 420.45%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Seres Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than GlycoMimetics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of GlycoMimetics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 61.9% of Seres Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.31% of GlycoMimetics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53% Seres Therapeutics Inc. -9% -7.46% -55.32% -55.46% -62.76% -39.6%

For the past year GlycoMimetics Inc. has stronger performance than Seres Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

GlycoMimetics Inc. beats Seres Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.