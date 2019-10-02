Reviewing GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC)’s and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA)’s results

GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlycoMimetics Inc. 4 0.00 22.50M -1.18 0.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 29 0.00 59.03M -5.19 0.00

In table 1 we can see GlycoMimetics Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlycoMimetics Inc. 587,114,787.46% -24.1% -23.1% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 202,434,842.25% -265.3% -78.8%

Risk & Volatility

GlycoMimetics Inc. has a 2.38 beta, while its volatility is 138.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 117.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.17 beta.

Liquidity

GlycoMimetics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 23.9 while its Quick Ratio is 23.9. On the competitive side is, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 4.8 Current Ratio and a 4.8 Quick Ratio. GlycoMimetics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for GlycoMimetics Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

GlycoMimetics Inc. has a consensus target price of $5.5, and a 27.91% upside potential. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $35 average target price and a 33.43% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than GlycoMimetics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.31% are GlycoMimetics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.74% -0.07% -23.25% -2.41% -24.87% 36.68%

For the past year GlycoMimetics Inc. has -2.53% weaker performance while Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 36.68% stronger performance.

Summary

GlycoMimetics Inc. beats Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.