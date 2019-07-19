Reviewing GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC)’s and NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) and NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlycoMimetics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00 NewLink Genetics Corporation 2 21.70 N/A -1.44 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for GlycoMimetics Inc. and NewLink Genetics Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows GlycoMimetics Inc. and NewLink Genetics Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% NewLink Genetics Corporation 0.00% -38.6% -33.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.73 beta means GlycoMimetics Inc.’s volatility is 173.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, NewLink Genetics Corporation’s beta is 1.75 which is 75.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of GlycoMimetics Inc. are 23.9 and 23.9. Competitively, NewLink Genetics Corporation has 13.3 and 13.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. GlycoMimetics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NewLink Genetics Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

GlycoMimetics Inc. and NewLink Genetics Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 NewLink Genetics Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

GlycoMimetics Inc. has a consensus price target of $23, and a 93.60% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of NewLink Genetics Corporation is $4, which is potential 156.41% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, NewLink Genetics Corporation is looking more favorable than GlycoMimetics Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

GlycoMimetics Inc. and NewLink Genetics Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 33%. About 1.31% of GlycoMimetics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of NewLink Genetics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.28% 4.15% 9.33% -5.57% -34.65% 32.42% NewLink Genetics Corporation -2.99% -2.41% 10.2% -22.12% -69.83% 6.58%

For the past year GlycoMimetics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than NewLink Genetics Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors GlycoMimetics Inc. beats NewLink Genetics Corporation.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. The company is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Its clinical development products include NLG2101 for metastatic breast cancer; NLG2102 for refractory malignant brain tumors; NLG2103 for advanced melanoma; NLG2104 for metastatic pancreatic cancer; NLG2105 for pediatric patients with refractory malignant brain tumors; and NLG2106 for acute myelogenous leukemia. The companyÂ’s HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy product candidates under clinical development include tergenpumatucel-L, is being investigated in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with advanced NSCLC; and dorgenmeltucel-L, is being investigated in a Phase II clinical trial for patients with advanced melanoma. Its infectious disease program includes replication-competent recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus, a vaccine technology to treat Ebola and Marburg viruses. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc. and Merck, Sharpe and Dohme Corp. NewLink Genetics Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.