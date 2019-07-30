Reviewing GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC)’s and Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) and Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlycoMimetics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00 Motif Bio plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.44 0.00

Table 1 highlights GlycoMimetics Inc. and Motif Bio plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has GlycoMimetics Inc. and Motif Bio plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Motif Bio plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for GlycoMimetics Inc. and Motif Bio plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Motif Bio plc 0 0 0 0.00

GlycoMimetics Inc.’s upside potential is 154.99% at a $23 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of GlycoMimetics Inc. shares and 6.46% of Motif Bio plc shares. 1.31% are GlycoMimetics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.28% 4.15% 9.33% -5.57% -34.65% 32.42% Motif Bio plc -4.85% -8.84% -80.54% -74.21% -80.3% -70.26%

For the past year GlycoMimetics Inc. has 32.42% stronger performance while Motif Bio plc has -70.26% weaker performance.

Summary

GlycoMimetics Inc. beats Motif Bio plc on 5 of the 5 factors.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis. Motif Bio plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.