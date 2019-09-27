Reviewing GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC)’s and Loxo Oncology Inc. (:)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) and Loxo Oncology Inc. (:), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlycoMimetics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00 Loxo Oncology Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -2.09 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has GlycoMimetics Inc. and Loxo Oncology Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% -24.1% -23.1% Loxo Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for GlycoMimetics Inc. and Loxo Oncology Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Loxo Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

GlycoMimetics Inc.’s upside potential is 27.02% at a $5.5 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both GlycoMimetics Inc. and Loxo Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 99.7% respectively. About 1.31% of GlycoMimetics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.12% of Loxo Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53% Loxo Oncology Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

GlycoMimetics Inc. beats Loxo Oncology Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Loxo Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate comprises larotrectinib, an oral selective inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK), which is in adult Phase 1 trial, a pediatric Phase 1/2 trial, and an adult/adolescent Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with tumor types, such as lung, head and neck, melanoma, colorectal, sarcoma, and breast cancer. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs include LOXO-195, a drug candidate in preclinical development to address predicted acquired resistance mechanisms; RET inhibitor that optimizes potency for rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion proteins, mutations, and anticipated mechanisms of acquired resistance; and FGFR inhibitor that enables potently inhibiting FGFR isoforms comprising four isoforms with tyrosine kinase domains. It has a drug discovery collaboration agreement with Array BioPharma, Inc. to obtain various rights to TRK inhibitor program and oncology targets. Loxo Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.