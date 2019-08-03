Reviewing GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC)’s and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlycoMimetics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.17 N/A -0.82 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of GlycoMimetics Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides GlycoMimetics Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% -24.1% -23.1% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7%

Liquidity

GlycoMimetics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 23.9 and a Quick Ratio of 23.9. Competitively, Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 2.2 Quick Ratio. GlycoMimetics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given GlycoMimetics Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 151.92% for GlycoMimetics Inc. with consensus target price of $23.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

GlycoMimetics Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 74.2%. Insiders held 1.31% of GlycoMimetics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5.97% -2.84% -14.62% 20.65% -32.15% 42.14%

For the past year GlycoMimetics Inc. has -2.53% weaker performance while Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has 42.14% stronger performance.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.