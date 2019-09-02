Reviewing GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC)’s and Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) and Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlycoMimetics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00 Intrexon Corporation 6 6.86 N/A -3.93 0.00

In table 1 we can see GlycoMimetics Inc. and Intrexon Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% -24.1% -23.1% Intrexon Corporation 0.00% -118.7% -64.8%

Volatility and Risk

GlycoMimetics Inc. has a 2.38 beta, while its volatility is 138.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Intrexon Corporation has beta of 2.2 which is 120.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

GlycoMimetics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 23.9 while its Quick Ratio is 23.9. On the competitive side is, Intrexon Corporation which has a 3.9 Current Ratio and a 3.6 Quick Ratio. GlycoMimetics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Intrexon Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for GlycoMimetics Inc. and Intrexon Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Intrexon Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of GlycoMimetics Inc. is $11.33, with potential upside of 240.24%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

GlycoMimetics Inc. and Intrexon Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 80.1%. Insiders owned 1.31% of GlycoMimetics Inc. shares. Competitively, Intrexon Corporation has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53% Intrexon Corporation -4.99% 5.97% 91.15% 3.77% -42.97% 22.17%

For the past year GlycoMimetics Inc. has -2.53% weaker performance while Intrexon Corporation has 22.17% stronger performance.

Summary

GlycoMimetics Inc. beats Intrexon Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics platform. It also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. The company serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer sectors. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with Ares Trading S.A.; ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; and others. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.