Reviewing GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC)’s and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)’s results

GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlycoMimetics Inc. 4 0.00 22.50M -1.18 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 32.50M -0.19 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlycoMimetics Inc. 606,518,047.28% -24.1% -23.1% Heat Biologics Inc. 5,835,877,177.23% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

GlycoMimetics Inc. has a beta of 2.38 and its 138.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Heat Biologics Inc.’s 83.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.83 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of GlycoMimetics Inc. are 23.9 and 23.9 respectively. Its competitor Heat Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.7 and its Quick Ratio is 5.7. GlycoMimetics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Heat Biologics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

GlycoMimetics Inc. has a consensus price target of $5.5, and a 27.02% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of Heat Biologics Inc. is $8, which is potential 1,409.43% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Heat Biologics Inc. appears more favorable than GlycoMimetics Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of GlycoMimetics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 10.9% of Heat Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. GlycoMimetics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.31%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.62% of Heat Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53% Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53%

For the past year GlycoMimetics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Heat Biologics Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Heat Biologics Inc. beats GlycoMimetics Inc.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.