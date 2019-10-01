Reviewing GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC)’s and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)’s results

GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlycoMimetics Inc. 4 0.00 22.50M -1.18 0.00 Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 3.88M -0.18 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates GlycoMimetics Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlycoMimetics Inc. 593,166,719.39% -24.1% -23.1% Forward Pharma A/S 409,974,640.74% -2.4% -2%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.38 shows that GlycoMimetics Inc. is 138.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Forward Pharma A/S has a 2.37 beta which is 137.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

23.9 and 23.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of GlycoMimetics Inc. Its rival Forward Pharma A/S’s Current and Quick Ratios are 74.5 and 74.5 respectively. Forward Pharma A/S has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than GlycoMimetics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

GlycoMimetics Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00

GlycoMimetics Inc.’s consensus price target is $5.5, while its potential upside is 27.61%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both GlycoMimetics Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 20.6% respectively. GlycoMimetics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.31%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53% Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95%

For the past year GlycoMimetics Inc. has -2.53% weaker performance while Forward Pharma A/S has 17.95% stronger performance.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.