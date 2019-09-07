Reviewing GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC)’s and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)’s results

Since GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlycoMimetics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00 Cortexyme Inc. 31 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of GlycoMimetics Inc. and Cortexyme Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% -24.1% -23.1% Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of GlycoMimetics Inc. are 23.9 and 23.9 respectively. Its competitor Cortexyme Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.9 and its Quick Ratio is 15.9. GlycoMimetics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cortexyme Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for GlycoMimetics Inc. and Cortexyme Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Cortexyme Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

GlycoMimetics Inc.’s average target price is $11.33, while its potential upside is 225.57%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

GlycoMimetics Inc. and Cortexyme Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 22.4%. Insiders held 1.31% of GlycoMimetics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 2.5% are Cortexyme Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53% Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63%

For the past year GlycoMimetics Inc. has -2.53% weaker performance while Cortexyme Inc. has 7.63% stronger performance.

Summary

Cortexyme Inc. beats GlycoMimetics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.