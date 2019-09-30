Reviewing GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC)’s and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM)’s results

This is a contrast between GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlycoMimetics Inc. 4 0.00 22.50M -1.18 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 60 1.87 33.37M 2.30 19.05

Demonstrates GlycoMimetics Inc. and Cambrex Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlycoMimetics Inc. 593,166,719.39% -24.1% -23.1% Cambrex Corporation 55,961,764.21% 12.1% 6.6%

Volatility and Risk

GlycoMimetics Inc. is 138.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.38. Competitively, Cambrex Corporation’s 135.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.35 beta.

Liquidity

GlycoMimetics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 23.9 while its Quick Ratio is 23.9. On the competitive side is, Cambrex Corporation which has a 3 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. GlycoMimetics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for GlycoMimetics Inc. and Cambrex Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Cambrex Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

The consensus target price of GlycoMimetics Inc. is $5.5, with potential upside of 27.76%. Meanwhile, Cambrex Corporation’s consensus target price is $57.5, while its potential downside is -3.54%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that GlycoMimetics Inc. seems more appealing than Cambrex Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

GlycoMimetics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.31%. Competitively, 1% are Cambrex Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53% Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16%

For the past year GlycoMimetics Inc. has -2.53% weaker performance while Cambrex Corporation has 16% stronger performance.

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats GlycoMimetics Inc. on 9 of the 13 factors.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.