Reviewing GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC)’s and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlycoMimetics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 136 147.61 N/A -11.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of GlycoMimetics Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of GlycoMimetics Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.73 beta means GlycoMimetics Inc.’s volatility is 173.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. bluebird bio Inc.’s 149.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.49 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of GlycoMimetics Inc. are 23.9 and 23.9 respectively. Its competitor bluebird bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.3 and its Quick Ratio is 9.3. GlycoMimetics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than bluebird bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for GlycoMimetics Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

The consensus target price of GlycoMimetics Inc. is $23, with potential upside of 154.99%. Meanwhile, bluebird bio Inc.’s consensus target price is $164.4, while its potential upside is 20.16%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, GlycoMimetics Inc. is looking more favorable than bluebird bio Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

GlycoMimetics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.31%. Comparatively, bluebird bio Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.28% 4.15% 9.33% -5.57% -34.65% 32.42% bluebird bio Inc. -5.78% -18.58% -7.96% -1.19% -31% 25.84%

For the past year GlycoMimetics Inc. has stronger performance than bluebird bio Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors GlycoMimetics Inc. beats bluebird bio Inc.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.