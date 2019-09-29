Reviewing GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC)’s and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH)’s results

GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlycoMimetics Inc. 4 0.00 22.50M -1.18 0.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 194 3.71 37.86M 3.10 67.86

In table 1 we can see GlycoMimetics Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has GlycoMimetics Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlycoMimetics Inc. 593,166,719.39% -24.1% -23.1% Bio-Techne Corporation 19,500,386.30% 11% 6.8%

Risk & Volatility

GlycoMimetics Inc.’s 2.38 beta indicates that its volatility is 138.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Bio-Techne Corporation’s 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.16 beta.

Liquidity

GlycoMimetics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 23.9 and 23.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Bio-Techne Corporation are 4.3 and 3.4 respectively. GlycoMimetics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Bio-Techne Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for GlycoMimetics Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

GlycoMimetics Inc. has a consensus price target of $5.5, and a 25.00% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of Bio-Techne Corporation is $270, which is potential 36.83% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Bio-Techne Corporation is looking more favorable than GlycoMimetics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both GlycoMimetics Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 95.5% respectively. 1.31% are GlycoMimetics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Bio-Techne Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53% Bio-Techne Corporation 0.55% 0.43% 3.97% 24.8% 33.52% 45.21%

For the past year GlycoMimetics Inc. had bearish trend while Bio-Techne Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 13 factors Bio-Techne Corporation beats GlycoMimetics Inc.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.