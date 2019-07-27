Reviewing GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC)’s and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)’s results

This is a contrast between GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlycoMimetics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00 Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 4.16 N/A -7.14 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -73.8% -39.6%

Risk & Volatility

GlycoMimetics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 173.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.73 beta. Aytu BioScience Inc.’s 367.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 4.67 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of GlycoMimetics Inc. are 23.9 and 23.9 respectively. Its competitor Aytu BioScience Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.7 and its Quick Ratio is 4.4. GlycoMimetics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aytu BioScience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of GlycoMimetics Inc. is $23, with potential upside of 150.54%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

GlycoMimetics Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 40.1%. Insiders owned roughly 1.31% of GlycoMimetics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of Aytu BioScience Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.28% 4.15% 9.33% -5.57% -34.65% 32.42% Aytu BioScience Inc. -10.34% 5.06% 85.71% 122.17% -73.6% 162.49%

For the past year GlycoMimetics Inc. was less bullish than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Summary

GlycoMimetics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Aytu BioScience Inc.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.