Reviewing GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC)’s and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlycoMimetics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.08 0.00

In table 1 we can see GlycoMimetics Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us GlycoMimetics Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% -24.1% -23.1% Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

GlycoMimetics Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

GlycoMimetics Inc.’s upside potential is 225.57% at a $11.33 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Insiders owned roughly 1.31% of GlycoMimetics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 63.3% of Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53% Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09%

For the past year GlycoMimetics Inc. had bearish trend while Artelo Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Artelo Biosciences Inc. beats GlycoMimetics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.