Reviewing GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC)’s and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s results

GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlycoMimetics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 8 5.75 N/A -2.19 0.00

In table 1 we can see GlycoMimetics Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% -24.1% -23.1% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -170.2% -52%

Volatility & Risk

GlycoMimetics Inc. is 138.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.38 beta. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s 135.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.35 beta.

Liquidity

23.9 and 23.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of GlycoMimetics Inc. Its rival Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. GlycoMimetics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

GlycoMimetics Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

GlycoMimetics Inc. has an average target price of $11.33, and a 240.24% upside potential. Meanwhile, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s consensus target price is $18, while its potential upside is 60.28%. The information presented earlier suggests that GlycoMimetics Inc. looks more robust than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of GlycoMimetics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.4% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.31% are GlycoMimetics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 22.3% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44%

For the past year GlycoMimetics Inc. has -2.53% weaker performance while Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has 200.44% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors GlycoMimetics Inc. beats Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.