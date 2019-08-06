Reviewing GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC)’s and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlycoMimetics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 6 1.86 N/A -2.54 0.00

Table 1 highlights GlycoMimetics Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of GlycoMimetics Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% -24.1% -23.1% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -51% -28.5%

Risk & Volatility

GlycoMimetics Inc. has a beta of 2.38 and its 138.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.39 beta which is 39.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of GlycoMimetics Inc. is 23.9 while its Current Ratio is 23.9. Meanwhile, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. GlycoMimetics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

GlycoMimetics Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

GlycoMimetics Inc.’s upside potential is 267.86% at a $11.33 consensus target price. On the other hand, Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 323.51% and its consensus target price is $15.67. The information presented earlier suggests that Akebia Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than GlycoMimetics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

GlycoMimetics Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 72.4%. 1.31% are GlycoMimetics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 3.2% -9.31% -30.74% -26.75% -57.85% -24.23%

For the past year GlycoMimetics Inc. has stronger performance than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

GlycoMimetics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.