Reviewing GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC)’s and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlycoMimetics Inc. 4 0.00 22.50M -1.18 0.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 31.70M -3.97 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for GlycoMimetics Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlycoMimetics Inc. 595,963,341.63% -24.1% -23.1% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 2,941,176,470.59% -78% -61.8%

Volatility & Risk

GlycoMimetics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 138.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.38 beta. Competitively, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 0.71 which is 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

23.9 and 23.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of GlycoMimetics Inc. Its rival Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.3 and 4.3 respectively. GlycoMimetics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for GlycoMimetics Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

GlycoMimetics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 25.00% and an $5.5 average price target. On the other hand, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 320.17% and its average price target is $5. The data provided earlier shows that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than GlycoMimetics Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both GlycoMimetics Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 92.4% respectively. About 1.31% of GlycoMimetics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has 3.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -32.63% -47.33% -79.12% -81.77% -92.35% -82.68%

For the past year GlycoMimetics Inc. has stronger performance than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

GlycoMimetics Inc. beats Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.