Reviewing Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU)’s and SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) and SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL). The two are both Multimedia & Graphics Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glu Mobile Inc. 9 2.92 N/A -0.04 0.00 SciPlay Corporation 14 3.75 N/A 0.31 49.68

In table 1 we can see Glu Mobile Inc. and SciPlay Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Glu Mobile Inc. and SciPlay Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glu Mobile Inc. 0.00% -30.4% -17.2% SciPlay Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Glu Mobile Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor SciPlay Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Glu Mobile Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than SciPlay Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Glu Mobile Inc. and SciPlay Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Glu Mobile Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 SciPlay Corporation 0 1 6 2.86

Glu Mobile Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 11.11% and an $8.5 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of SciPlay Corporation is $18.93, which is potential 46.74% upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, SciPlay Corporation is looking more favorable than Glu Mobile Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 59.8% of Glu Mobile Inc. shares and 0% of SciPlay Corporation shares. 1.2% are Glu Mobile Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Glu Mobile Inc. -5.48% -20.6% -6.09% 8.92% 60.69% 8.92% SciPlay Corporation 0.13% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.66%

For the past year Glu Mobile Inc. has stronger performance than SciPlay Corporation

Summary

SciPlay Corporation beats Glu Mobile Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Glu Mobile Inc. develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles in five genres, including fashion and celebrity, sports and action, food, home, and social networking. It creates games based on its own brands, including Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, QuizUp, Racing Rivals, and Tap Sports Baseball. The company also creates games based on third-party licensed brands, such as Gordon Ramsay DASH, Kendall & Kylie, Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, and Diner Dash. It markets, sells, and distributes its games primarily through direct-to-consumer digital storefronts worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sorrent, Inc. and changed its name to Glu Mobile Inc. in May 2005. Glu Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California with additional offices in Burlingame, San Mateo, and Long Beach, California; and Portland, Oregon.