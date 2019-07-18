Reviewing Globus Medical Inc. (GMED)’s and Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI)’s results

Both Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE:GMED) and Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globus Medical Inc. 44 5.84 N/A 1.48 29.12 Wright Medical Group N.V. 30 3.86 N/A -1.54 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Globus Medical Inc. and Wright Medical Group N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 has Globus Medical Inc. and Wright Medical Group N.V.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globus Medical Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 11.8% Wright Medical Group N.V. 0.00% -21.4% -6.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.81 beta indicates that Globus Medical Inc. is 19.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Wright Medical Group N.V. has beta of 0.87 which is 13.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Globus Medical Inc. are 7.8 and 6. Competitively, Wright Medical Group N.V. has 0.9 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Globus Medical Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Wright Medical Group N.V.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Globus Medical Inc. and Wright Medical Group N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Globus Medical Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Wright Medical Group N.V. 0 1 6 2.86

$57.67 is Globus Medical Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 35.57%. On the other hand, Wright Medical Group N.V.’s potential upside is 36.19% and its consensus price target is $36.13. The data provided earlier shows that Wright Medical Group N.V. appears more favorable than Globus Medical Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Globus Medical Inc. and Wright Medical Group N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 91.7% and 0% respectively. Globus Medical Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Wright Medical Group N.V.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Globus Medical Inc. -1.55% -8.54% -6.96% -16.95% -12.26% -0.49% Wright Medical Group N.V. 3.55% 8.09% 4.46% 7.12% 36.63% 18.81%

For the past year Globus Medical Inc. had bearish trend while Wright Medical Group N.V. had bullish trend.

Summary

Globus Medical Inc. beats Wright Medical Group N.V. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Globus Medical, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address an array of spinal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. It provides fusion products that are used in cervical, thoracolumbar, sacral, and interbody/corpectomy fusion procedures to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions. The company also offers various disruptive technology products that provide material improvements to fusion procedures, such as minimally invasive surgical techniques, as well as new treatment alternatives, which include motion preservation technologies comprising dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous process spacer products; regenerative biologics technologies; and interventional pain management solutions, including treatments for vertebral compression fractures. In addition, it offers human tissue products, such as bone allografts, biomaterials, and soft tissue products for spine, orthopedics, sports medicine, dental, and wound care markets. The company sells its implants and related disposables primarily to hospitals through direct sales representatives and independent distributors in the United States and internationally. Globus Medical, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products.in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth. It also provides sports medicines and other products to mechanically repair tissue-to-tissue or tissue-to-bone injuries. The company primarily offers its products to orthopedic, trauma, and podiatric surgeons. Wright Medical Group N.V. markets and sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent sales agencies in the United States; and direct sales offices and distributors in approximately 50 countries. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.