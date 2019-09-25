Reviewing Globus Medical Inc. (GMED)’s and Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD)’s results

This is a contrast between Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE:GMED) and Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Appliances & Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globus Medical Inc. 46 6.83 N/A 1.48 30.82 Nemaura Medical Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

Demonstrates Globus Medical Inc. and Nemaura Medical Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globus Medical Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 11.8% Nemaura Medical Inc. 0.00% -168.9% -87%

Volatility & Risk

Globus Medical Inc.’s 0.89 beta indicates that its volatility is 11.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Nemaura Medical Inc. on the other hand, has -0.09 beta which makes it 109.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Globus Medical Inc. is 6 while its Current Ratio is 7.8. Meanwhile, Nemaura Medical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.5 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. Globus Medical Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Nemaura Medical Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Globus Medical Inc. and Nemaura Medical Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90.7% and 0.1% respectively. 0.9% are Globus Medical Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 70.32% of Nemaura Medical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Globus Medical Inc. 3.71% 10.1% 3.26% 2.61% -9.28% 5.31% Nemaura Medical Inc. -6.16% -15.76% -12.81% -19.8% -61.38% -7.32%

For the past year Globus Medical Inc. has 5.31% stronger performance while Nemaura Medical Inc. has -7.32% weaker performance.

Summary

Globus Medical Inc. beats Nemaura Medical Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Globus Medical, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address an array of spinal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. It provides fusion products that are used in cervical, thoracolumbar, sacral, and interbody/corpectomy fusion procedures to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions. The company also offers various disruptive technology products that provide material improvements to fusion procedures, such as minimally invasive surgical techniques, as well as new treatment alternatives, which include motion preservation technologies comprising dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous process spacer products; regenerative biologics technologies; and interventional pain management solutions, including treatments for vertebral compression fractures. In addition, it offers human tissue products, such as bone allografts, biomaterials, and soft tissue products for spine, orthopedics, sports medicine, dental, and wound care markets. The company sells its implants and related disposables primarily to hospitals through direct sales representatives and independent distributors in the United States and internationally. Globus Medical, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania.

Nemaura Medical Inc., through its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes specialty medical devices. It provides sugarBEAT device, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as for screening pre-diabetic patients. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Loughborough, the United Kingdom.