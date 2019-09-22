Reviewing Globus Medical Inc. (GMED)’s and LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)’s results

Both Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE:GMED) and LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globus Medical Inc. 46 6.92 N/A 1.48 30.82 LivaNova PLC 78 3.46 N/A -4.36 0.00

In table 1 we can see Globus Medical Inc. and LivaNova PLC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globus Medical Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 11.8% LivaNova PLC 0.00% -13.3% -8.4%

Risk and Volatility

Globus Medical Inc. has a 0.89 beta, while its volatility is 11.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. LivaNova PLC’s 0.35 beta is the reason why it is 65.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Globus Medical Inc. is 6 while its Current Ratio is 7.8. Meanwhile, LivaNova PLC has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Globus Medical Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than LivaNova PLC.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Globus Medical Inc. and LivaNova PLC has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.7% and 96.1%. Globus Medical Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of LivaNova PLC’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Globus Medical Inc. 3.71% 10.1% 3.26% 2.61% -9.28% 5.31% LivaNova PLC 3.67% 6.63% 12.4% -12.86% -30.13% -15.76%

For the past year Globus Medical Inc. had bullish trend while LivaNova PLC had bearish trend.

Summary

Globus Medical Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors LivaNova PLC.

Globus Medical, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address an array of spinal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. It provides fusion products that are used in cervical, thoracolumbar, sacral, and interbody/corpectomy fusion procedures to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions. The company also offers various disruptive technology products that provide material improvements to fusion procedures, such as minimally invasive surgical techniques, as well as new treatment alternatives, which include motion preservation technologies comprising dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous process spacer products; regenerative biologics technologies; and interventional pain management solutions, including treatments for vertebral compression fractures. In addition, it offers human tissue products, such as bone allografts, biomaterials, and soft tissue products for spine, orthopedics, sports medicine, dental, and wound care markets. The company sells its implants and related disposables primarily to hospitals through direct sales representatives and independent distributors in the United States and internationally. Globus Medical, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Neuromodulation, Cardiac Surgery, and Cardiac Rhythm Management. The Neuromodulation segment designs, develops, and markets vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) therapy system, an implantable device for the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy and treatment-resistant depression, as well as develops transcutaneous VNS devices. This segment serves neurologists, neurosurgeons, ENT surgeons, hospitals and healthcare systems, and government health departments. The Cardiac Surgery segment develops, produces, and sells cardiovascular surgery products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae and accessories, and systems for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing, as well as surgical tissue and mechanical valve replacements, and repair products for damaged or diseased heart valves primarily for perfusionists and cardiac surgeons. The Cardiac Rhythm Management segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for the diagnosis, treatment, and management of heart rhythm disorders and heart failures. This segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, cardiac resynchronization therapy devices, and patient management tools primarily for electrophysiologists, implanting cardiologists, heart failure specialists, and cardiac surgeons. This segment also develops VITARIA systems for the treatment of heart failure. The company sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent distributors. LivaNova PLC was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.