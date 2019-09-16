Reviewing Globus Medical Inc. (GMED)’s and Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT)’s results

Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE:GMED) and Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT) compete with each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globus Medical Inc. 45 6.89 N/A 1.48 30.82 Lianluo Smart Limited 1 24.19 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Globus Medical Inc. and Lianluo Smart Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE:GMED) and Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globus Medical Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 11.8% Lianluo Smart Limited 0.00% -93.7% -67.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.89 beta indicates that Globus Medical Inc. is 11.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Lianluo Smart Limited’s 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.04 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Globus Medical Inc. is 7.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6. The Current Ratio of rival Lianluo Smart Limited is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Globus Medical Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Lianluo Smart Limited.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.7% of Globus Medical Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.6% of Lianluo Smart Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Globus Medical Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 52.9% of Lianluo Smart Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Globus Medical Inc. 3.71% 10.1% 3.26% 2.61% -9.28% 5.31% Lianluo Smart Limited -5.78% -24.62% -31.68% -42.2% -48.23% -16.88%

For the past year Globus Medical Inc. had bullish trend while Lianluo Smart Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Globus Medical Inc. beats Lianluo Smart Limited.

Globus Medical, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address an array of spinal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. It provides fusion products that are used in cervical, thoracolumbar, sacral, and interbody/corpectomy fusion procedures to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions. The company also offers various disruptive technology products that provide material improvements to fusion procedures, such as minimally invasive surgical techniques, as well as new treatment alternatives, which include motion preservation technologies comprising dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous process spacer products; regenerative biologics technologies; and interventional pain management solutions, including treatments for vertebral compression fractures. In addition, it offers human tissue products, such as bone allografts, biomaterials, and soft tissue products for spine, orthopedics, sports medicine, dental, and wound care markets. The company sells its implants and related disposables primarily to hospitals through direct sales representatives and independent distributors in the United States and internationally. Globus Medical, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania.

Lianluo Smart Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers medical devices, including medical ventilators, general hospital products, medical compressors, and wireless medical products, as well as related supporting products; sleep respiratory products; and mobile medicines comprising Internet medical and sleep diagnostic products. It also distributes medical products designed and manufactured by other companies. The company sells its products primarily through distributors; and directly to hospital, physical examination centers, insurance companies, and governmental agency customers, as well as to individuals through its Website. The company was formerly known as Dehaier Medical Systems Limited and changed its name to Lianluo Smart Limited in November 2016. Lianluo Smart Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of August 19, 2016, Lianluo Smart Limited operates as a subsidiary of Hangzhou Liaison Interactive Information Technology Co., Ltd.