Reviewing Globus Medical Inc. (GMED)’s and CryoLife Inc. (NYSE:CRY)’s results

Both Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE:GMED) and CryoLife Inc. (NYSE:CRY) are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globus Medical Inc. 44 6.68 N/A 1.48 30.82 CryoLife Inc. 29 3.92 N/A 0.01 2401.67

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Globus Medical Inc. and CryoLife Inc. CryoLife Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Globus Medical Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Globus Medical Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of CryoLife Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globus Medical Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 11.8% CryoLife Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Globus Medical Inc. has a 0.89 beta, while its volatility is 11.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, CryoLife Inc. has beta of 0.62 which is 38.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

7.8 and 6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Globus Medical Inc. Its rival CryoLife Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.9 and 3.7 respectively. Globus Medical Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CryoLife Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Globus Medical Inc. and CryoLife Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Globus Medical Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 CryoLife Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Globus Medical Inc. is $57.67, with potential upside of 15.11%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 90.7% of Globus Medical Inc. shares and 72.3% of CryoLife Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.9% of Globus Medical Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.4% of CryoLife Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Globus Medical Inc. 3.71% 10.1% 3.26% 2.61% -9.28% 5.31% CryoLife Inc. -6.43% -5.57% -6.55% 5.92% -0.45% 1.55%

For the past year Globus Medical Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than CryoLife Inc.

Summary

Globus Medical Inc. beats CryoLife Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Globus Medical, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address an array of spinal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. It provides fusion products that are used in cervical, thoracolumbar, sacral, and interbody/corpectomy fusion procedures to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions. The company also offers various disruptive technology products that provide material improvements to fusion procedures, such as minimally invasive surgical techniques, as well as new treatment alternatives, which include motion preservation technologies comprising dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous process spacer products; regenerative biologics technologies; and interventional pain management solutions, including treatments for vertebral compression fractures. In addition, it offers human tissue products, such as bone allografts, biomaterials, and soft tissue products for spine, orthopedics, sports medicine, dental, and wound care markets. The company sells its implants and related disposables primarily to hospitals through direct sales representatives and independent distributors in the United States and internationally. Globus Medical, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania.

CryoLife, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes medical devices worldwide. It also processes and distributes implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers surgical sealants and hemostats, including BioGlue Surgical Adhesive, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; BioFoam Surgical Matrix, which is used as an adjunct in sealing abdominal parenchymal tissues, as well as an adjunct for hemostasis in cardiovascular surgery; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries. The company also provides cardiac laser therapy products, which include laser console system and single-use, as well as fiber-optic hand-pieces for the treatment of coronary artery disease in patients with severe angina; and On-X heart valves for aortic and mitral indications. In addition, it distributes ProCol vascular bioprosthesis, a biological graft that provides vascular access for end-stage renal disease in hemodialysis patients; and PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities. Further, it distributes CryoValve SG pulmonary heart valves and CryoPatch SG pulmonary cardiac patch tissues that are processed using its proprietary SynerGraft technology; and vascular preservation services, such as CryoVein and CryoArtery tissues to treat various vascular reconstructions, such as peripheral bypass, hemodialysis access, and aortic infections. The company serves physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities, as well as cardiac, vascular, thoracic, and general surgeons. CryoLife, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, Georgia.