Reviewing Globant S.A. (GLOB)’s and Its Rivals results

As Information Technology Services company, Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0% of Globant S.A.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.43% of all Information Technology Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.75% of Globant S.A. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.38% of all Information Technology Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Globant S.A. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globant S.A. 0.00% 16.20% 12.30% Industry Average 0.63% 36.87% 9.45%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Globant S.A. and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Globant S.A. N/A 85 72.95 Industry Average 21.28M 3.40B 620.98

Globant S.A. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Globant S.A. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Globant S.A. 0 1 2 2.67 Industry Average 2.00 1.77 2.48 2.65

With average price target of $89, Globant S.A. has a potential downside of -11.60%. The potential upside of the competitors is 52.70%. The research analysts’ view based on the results given earlier is that Globant S.A.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Globant S.A. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Globant S.A. 0.3% 3.19% 27.83% 55.81% 92.48% 88.21% Industry Average 4.10% 7.86% 14.93% 32.88% 26.15% 44.45%

For the past year Globant S.A. has stronger performance than Globant S.A.’s competitors.

Liquidity

Globant S.A. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Globant S.A.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.21 and has 2.18 Quick Ratio. Globant S.A.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Globant S.A.

Volatility & Risk

Globant S.A. has a beta of 0.84 and its 16.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Globant S.A.’s competitors have beta of 1.11 which is 10.78% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Globant S.A. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Globant S.A.’s competitors beat Globant S.A.

Globant S.A. develops and provides software solutions to clients in North America, the Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It offers API management, e-commerce, and digital solutions; graphics engineering, game engineering, gaming experience, VR/AR development, and digital platform services; Big Data services, such as data integration, data architecture, scalable platform, blockchain, data visualization, and data science; testing center, test automation, mobile testing, and load and performance testing services. The company also provides enterprise consumerization services, including enterprise operations, collaboration solutions, cloud development, and talent management; UX design services comprising service, user experience, industrial design, and visual design; and native development, product development, and enterprise mobility services for mobiles. In addition, it engages in the provision of cloud technologies and managed services; wearable application usability and design, hardware integration, data design and management, and native wearable and embedded development activities. Further, the company offers software evolution, IT service management, and software archaeology services; content management system, e-learning solution, digital marketing, and video content production services; and cognitive computing services. It serves medium- to large-sized companies operating in media and entertainment, professional services, technology and telecommunications, travel and hospitality, banks, financial services and insurance, and consumer, and retail and manufacturing industries. The company was formerly known as IT Outsourcing S.L. and changed its name to Globant S.A. in December 2012. Globant S.A. was founded in 2003 and is based in Luxembourg.