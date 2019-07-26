Reviewing Globalstar Inc. (GSAT)’s and Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)’s results

Both Globalstar Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) and Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) are Wireless Communications companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globalstar Inc. 1 5.10 N/A -0.06 0.00 Vodafone Group Plc 18 0.00 N/A -0.62 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globalstar Inc. 0.00% -18.1% -6.5% Vodafone Group Plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Globalstar Inc. has a beta of 0.14 and its 86.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Vodafone Group Plc’s 26.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.74 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Globalstar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vodafone Group Plc 0 0 2 3.00

Vodafone Group Plc on the other hand boasts of a $21 consensus target price and a 15.07% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 27.9% of Globalstar Inc. shares and 8.5% of Vodafone Group Plc shares. About 0.6% of Globalstar Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Vodafone Group Plc’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Globalstar Inc. -4.4% 52.36% 9.38% 76.72% -4.02% -1.52% Vodafone Group Plc -11.56% -13.7% -10.43% -14.53% -43.39% -16.7%

Globalstar, Inc. provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational, emergency response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment in rural villages, ships, industrial and commercial sites, and residential sites; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services. It also provides SPOT products, such as SPOT satellite GPS messenger for personal tracking, emergency location, and messaging solutions; SPOT Global phone; and SPOT Trace, an anti-theft and asset tracking device. In addition, the company offers commercial Simplex one-way transmission products to track cargo containers and rail cars, to monitor utility meters, to monitor oil and gas assets, and other applications. Further, it provides engineering services, such as hardware and software designs to develop specific applications; and installation of gateways and antennas. The company primarily serves recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation markets. Globalstar, Inc. distributes its products directly, as well as through independent agents, dealers and resellers, independent gateway operators, and its sales force and e-commerce Website. As of December 31, 2016, it served approximately 689,000 subscribers. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Covington, Louisiana. Globalstar, Inc. is a subsidiary of Thermo Funding II LLC.

Vodafone Group Plc operates as a telecommunications company worldwide. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services across mobile and fixed networks; broadband and TV services; cloud and hosting for storing data and applications in the cloud, as well as Internet protocol-virtual private network services; roaming services; and converged communication services to small businesses and large multinational companies. It also provides M-Pesa, a mobile money service; GigaKombi; GigaTV, an advanced digital TV service; and Vodafone One, an integrated fixed, mobile, and TV service. In addition, the company offers Internet of Things to connect machines to the Internet; international voice, Internet protocol transit, and secure international lines; carrier services for other businesses to transmit information; and smartphones and tablets. The company serves 516 million mobile, 18 million fixed broadband, and 14 million TV customers. It offers its products primarily through approximately 7,000 own-branded and franchised stores, and indirect partners, as well as through online sales and telesales. Vodafone Group Plc was founded in 1984 and is based in Newbury, the United Kingdom.