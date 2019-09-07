Reviewing Globalstar Inc. (GSAT)’s and Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S)’s results

Both Globalstar Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) and Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) are each other’s competitor in the Wireless Communications industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globalstar Inc. N/A 4.20 N/A -0.06 0.00 Sprint Corporation 7 0.83 N/A -0.48 0.00

Demonstrates Globalstar Inc. and Sprint Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globalstar Inc. 0.00% -18.1% -6.5% Sprint Corporation 0.00% -7% -2.3%

Volatility & Risk

Globalstar Inc.’s current beta is 0.02 and it happens to be 98.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sprint Corporation’s beta is 0.1 which is 90.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Globalstar Inc. are 0.8 and 0.7. Competitively, Sprint Corporation has 1.1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sprint Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Globalstar Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Globalstar Inc. and Sprint Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Globalstar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sprint Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Sprint Corporation is $10, which is potential 46.63% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 27.8% of Globalstar Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 13.7% of Sprint Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.4% of Globalstar Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Sprint Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Globalstar Inc. 0.36% 1.65% -10.31% -29.32% -13.76% -25.72% Sprint Corporation -4.31% 11.4% 31.83% 21.36% 33.52% 25.95%

For the past year Globalstar Inc. had bearish trend while Sprint Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Sprint Corporation beats Globalstar Inc.

Globalstar, Inc. provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational, emergency response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment in rural villages, ships, industrial and commercial sites, and residential sites; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services. It also provides SPOT products, such as SPOT satellite GPS messenger for personal tracking, emergency location, and messaging solutions; SPOT Global phone; and SPOT Trace, an anti-theft and asset tracking device. In addition, the company offers commercial Simplex one-way transmission products to track cargo containers and rail cars, to monitor utility meters, to monitor oil and gas assets, and other applications. Further, it provides engineering services, such as hardware and software designs to develop specific applications; and installation of gateways and antennas. The company primarily serves recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation markets. Globalstar, Inc. distributes its products directly, as well as through independent agents, dealers and resellers, independent gateway operators, and its sales force and e-commerce Website. As of December 31, 2016, it served approximately 689,000 subscribers. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Covington, Louisiana. Globalstar, Inc. is a subsidiary of Thermo Funding II LLC.

Sprint Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment offers wireless data communication services, including mobile productivity applications, such as Internet access, messaging, and email services; wireless photo and video offerings; location-based capabilities comprising asset and fleet management, dispatch services, and navigation tools; and mobile entertainment applications. It also provides wireless voice communications services that include local and long-distance wireless voice services, as well as voicemail, call waiting, three-way calling, caller identification, directory assistance, and call forwarding services. In addition, this segment offers voice and data services internationally through roaming arrangements; and customized wireless services to large companies and government agencies, as well as sells wireless devices, broadband devices, connected devices, and accessories to agents and other third-party distributors. The Wireline segment provides wireline voice and data communications, including domestic and international data communications using various protocols, such as multiprotocol label switching technologies, Internet protocol (IP), managed network services, Voice over IP, session initiated protocol, and traditional voice services to other communications companies, and targeted business subscribers. Sprint Corporation offers its services under the Sprint, Boost Mobile, Virgin Mobile, and Assurance Wireless brands. It offers products through its 300 branded retail locations in the Southern California region. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas. Sprint Corporation is a subsidiary of SoftBank Group Corp.