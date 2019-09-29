Reviewing GlobalSCAPE Inc. (GSB)’s and Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)’s results

GlobalSCAPE Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) and Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlobalSCAPE Inc. 12 0.00 9.12M 0.38 37.10 Workday Inc. 180 3.62 162.78M -2.10 0.00

Table 1 highlights GlobalSCAPE Inc. and Workday Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has GlobalSCAPE Inc. and Workday Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlobalSCAPE Inc. 76,063,386.16% 33.4% 17.2% Workday Inc. 90,619,606.97% -24.2% -8.7%

Volatility & Risk

GlobalSCAPE Inc. is 52.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.48 beta. Competitively, Workday Inc.’s beta is 1.55 which is 55.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

GlobalSCAPE Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Workday Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Workday Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

GlobalSCAPE Inc. and Workday Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.8% and 94.6%. About 8.7% of GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Workday Inc. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GlobalSCAPE Inc. 30.13% 34.13% 90.78% 224.95% 300.69% 230.03% Workday Inc. -6.81% -6.32% -0.6% 15.85% 61.4% 25.24%

For the past year GlobalSCAPE Inc. has stronger performance than Workday Inc.

Summary

GlobalSCAPE Inc. beats Workday Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

GlobalSCAPE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and file transfer and sharing for enterprises and consumers worldwide. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer (EFT) platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted e-mail and attachments of unlimited size. The company also provides Wide Area File Services Solution that enables to replicate, share, and backup files within a wide or local area network; and CuteFTP, a file transfer program for individuals and small businesses. In addition, it offers various professional services, such as product customization and system integration, solution quickstart implementations, business process and workflow, policy development, education and training, and solution health checks, as well as engineering services; and maintenance and support services. The company primarily serves the finance, health care, energy, retail, manufacturing, and engineering markets. GlobalSCAPE, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management. It also provides Workday Human Capital Management application, which includes human resources management, such as workforce lifecycle and organization management, compensation, absence, and employee benefits administration; and global talent management comprising goal and performance management, succession planning, and career and development planning. In addition, the company offers Workday Payroll application for enterprise payroll; Workday Time Tracking application, which automates workforce management processes; Workday Recruiting, an end-to-end application to support candidates, hiring managers, the interview team, and recruiters; and Workday Learning platform. Further, it provides Workday Planning application to create, collaborate, and take action on financial and workforce plans; Workday Professional Services Automation application to supports the billable projects lifecycle; and Workday Student, an end-to-end student and faculty lifecycle information system. The company serves technology, financial services, business and professional services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail and hospitality, education, and government and non-profit industries. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.