Reviewing GlobalSCAPE Inc. (GSB)’s and Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in GlobalSCAPE Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) and Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlobalSCAPE Inc. 9 5.39 N/A 0.38 37.10 Qualys Inc. 85 10.42 N/A 1.47 58.96

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of GlobalSCAPE Inc. and Qualys Inc. Qualys Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than GlobalSCAPE Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Qualys Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlobalSCAPE Inc. 0.00% 33.4% 17.2% Qualys Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 10.3%

Risk and Volatility

GlobalSCAPE Inc. has a beta of 0.48 and its 52.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Qualys Inc.’s 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.33 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of GlobalSCAPE Inc. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, Qualys Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Qualys Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than GlobalSCAPE Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for GlobalSCAPE Inc. and Qualys Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GlobalSCAPE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Qualys Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

On the other hand, Qualys Inc.’s potential upside is 16.67% and its average price target is $94.4.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 24.8% of GlobalSCAPE Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 89% of Qualys Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% are GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 15.3% of Qualys Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GlobalSCAPE Inc. 30.13% 34.13% 90.78% 224.95% 300.69% 230.03% Qualys Inc. -2.53% 0.06% -4.36% 3.16% -1.97% 15.81%

For the past year GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Qualys Inc.

Summary

Qualys Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors GlobalSCAPE Inc.

GlobalSCAPE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and file transfer and sharing for enterprises and consumers worldwide. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer (EFT) platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted e-mail and attachments of unlimited size. The company also provides Wide Area File Services Solution that enables to replicate, share, and backup files within a wide or local area network; and CuteFTP, a file transfer program for individuals and small businesses. In addition, it offers various professional services, such as product customization and system integration, solution quickstart implementations, business process and workflow, policy development, education and training, and solution health checks, as well as engineering services; and maintenance and support services. The company primarily serves the finance, health care, energy, retail, manufacturing, and engineering markets. GlobalSCAPE, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Suite, which includes Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, AssetView, ThreatPROTECT, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall. Its integrated suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables customers to identify their IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions. The company also provides core services, including asset tagging and management, reporting and dashboards, questionnaires and collaboration, remediation and workflow, big data correlation and analytics engine, and alerts and notifications, which enable integrated workflows, management and real-time analysis, and reporting across IT security and compliance solutions. In addition, it offers cloud infrastructure services that include the data, data processing capabilities, software and hardware infrastructure, and infrastructure management capabilities. The company markets and sells its IT security and compliance solutions to customers directly through its sales teams, as well as indirectly through its network of channel partners, such as security consulting organizations, managed service providers, value added resellers, and consulting firms. It serves enterprises, government entities, and small and medium-sized businesses in various industries, including education, financial services, government, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, media, retail, technology, and utilities. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.