Reviewing GlobalSCAPE Inc. (GSB)’s and Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)’s results

GlobalSCAPE Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) and Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlobalSCAPE Inc. 9 5.34 N/A 0.38 37.10 Proofpoint Inc. 119 8.80 N/A -2.26 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of GlobalSCAPE Inc. and Proofpoint Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlobalSCAPE Inc. 0.00% 33.4% 17.2% Proofpoint Inc. 0.00% -22.8% -8.8%

Volatility and Risk

GlobalSCAPE Inc. has a beta of 0.48 and its 52.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Proofpoint Inc. has beta of 1.66 which is 66.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of GlobalSCAPE Inc. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, Proofpoint Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. GlobalSCAPE Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Proofpoint Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for GlobalSCAPE Inc. and Proofpoint Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GlobalSCAPE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Proofpoint Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

On the other hand, Proofpoint Inc.’s potential upside is 5.64% and its average target price is $132.71.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both GlobalSCAPE Inc. and Proofpoint Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.8% and 98.4% respectively. About 8.7% of GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of Proofpoint Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GlobalSCAPE Inc. 30.13% 34.13% 90.78% 224.95% 300.69% 230.03% Proofpoint Inc. -0.78% 3.57% 2.33% 26.74% 11.35% 50.58%

For the past year GlobalSCAPE Inc. was more bullish than Proofpoint Inc.

Summary

GlobalSCAPE Inc. beats Proofpoint Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

GlobalSCAPE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and file transfer and sharing for enterprises and consumers worldwide. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer (EFT) platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted e-mail and attachments of unlimited size. The company also provides Wide Area File Services Solution that enables to replicate, share, and backup files within a wide or local area network; and CuteFTP, a file transfer program for individuals and small businesses. In addition, it offers various professional services, such as product customization and system integration, solution quickstart implementations, business process and workflow, policy development, education and training, and solution health checks, as well as engineering services; and maintenance and support services. The company primarily serves the finance, health care, energy, retail, manufacturing, and engineering markets. GlobalSCAPE, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers threat protection, incident response, regulatory compliance, archiving, governance, eDiscovery, and secure communication solutions. The company provides email security products that include Enterprise Protection secure email gateway, Email Fraud Defense, Email Continuity, and Proofpoint Essentials, which are design to protect customers' mission-critical messaging infrastructure from outside threats, enable enterprises to authenticate their email to reduce consumer phishing, fight business email compromise attacks, and keep email operational in the event of a service provider outage. It also offers threat protection products that detect and prevent threats across email, social media, mobile apps, and SaaS applications, as well as enable enterprises to understand about the attacks they are seeing and the adversaries behind them; and information protection and archiving products, which ensure the enforcement of data governance, data retention, and supervision policies and mandates; cost-effective litigation support through efficient discovery; and active legal-hold management. In addition, the company provides digital risk protection products to deliver real-time, omnichannel digital risk discovery, and protection from brand fraud, data loss, physical threats, and cyber threats. Further, it offers platform services comprising threat detection, threat intel extraction, Nexus threat graph, real-time detection, information classification, and intelligent policy. The company serves organizations in verticals, such as aerospace and defense, education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail. Proofpoint, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.