Reviewing GlobalSCAPE Inc. (GSB)’s and Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)’s results

As Application Software businesses, GlobalSCAPE Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) and Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlobalSCAPE Inc. 10 5.44 N/A 0.38 37.10 Borqs Technologies Inc. 3 0.31 N/A 0.03 80.65

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for GlobalSCAPE Inc. and Borqs Technologies Inc. Borqs Technologies Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than GlobalSCAPE Inc. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. GlobalSCAPE Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Borqs Technologies Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlobalSCAPE Inc. 0.00% 33.4% 17.2% Borqs Technologies Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.48 beta means GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s volatility is 52.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Borqs Technologies Inc.’s 51.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.51 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of GlobalSCAPE Inc. is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival Borqs Technologies Inc. is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.2. Borqs Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than GlobalSCAPE Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.8% of GlobalSCAPE Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 34% of Borqs Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% are GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.38% are Borqs Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GlobalSCAPE Inc. 30.13% 34.13% 90.78% 224.95% 300.69% 230.03% Borqs Technologies Inc. -16.66% -21.39% -45.05% 18.48% -68.15% -21.88%

For the past year GlobalSCAPE Inc. had bullish trend while Borqs Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors GlobalSCAPE Inc. beats Borqs Technologies Inc.

GlobalSCAPE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and file transfer and sharing for enterprises and consumers worldwide. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer (EFT) platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted e-mail and attachments of unlimited size. The company also provides Wide Area File Services Solution that enables to replicate, share, and backup files within a wide or local area network; and CuteFTP, a file transfer program for individuals and small businesses. In addition, it offers various professional services, such as product customization and system integration, solution quickstart implementations, business process and workflow, policy development, education and training, and solution health checks, as well as engineering services; and maintenance and support services. The company primarily serves the finance, health care, energy, retail, manufacturing, and engineering markets. GlobalSCAPE, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Borqs Technologies, Inc., through BORQS Beijing Ltd., engages in the development of software services and products for Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in China, India, the United States, and internationally. The company develops wireless smart connected devices and cloud solutions; and provides a range of 2G/3G/4G voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet-of-things devices, as well as telecom services, such as voice conferencing. It offers its Android platform software products for mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device OEMs, and mobile operators, as well as mobile connected device solutions for use in enterprise and consumer applications. The company is based in Beijing, China. Borqs Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Borqs Hong Kong Limited.