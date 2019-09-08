Reviewing Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL)’s and Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS)’s results

Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE:GSL) and Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) have been rivals in the Shipping for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Ship Lease Inc. 7 0.31 N/A -4.68 0.00 Top Ships Inc. 12 0.29 N/A -0.64 0.00

Demonstrates Global Ship Lease Inc. and Top Ships Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Global Ship Lease Inc. and Top Ships Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Ship Lease Inc. 0.00% -14.6% -4.4% Top Ships Inc. 0.00% -11.7% -5%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.95 beta means Global Ship Lease Inc.’s volatility is 5.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Top Ships Inc.’s 116.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the -0.16 beta.

Liquidity

1.1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Global Ship Lease Inc. Its rival Top Ships Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. Global Ship Lease Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Top Ships Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Global Ship Lease Inc. and Top Ships Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Ship Lease Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Top Ships Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Global Ship Lease Inc. is $9, with potential upside of 36.57%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 5.9% of Global Ship Lease Inc. shares and 0.2% of Top Ships Inc. shares. 79% are Global Ship Lease Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.44% are Top Ships Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Ship Lease Inc. -2.46% 11.85% 45.5% 23.14% -21.33% 59.88% Top Ships Inc. -19.06% -17.52% -45.37% -60.48% -61.81% -54.87%

For the past year Global Ship Lease Inc. had bullish trend while Top Ships Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Global Ship Lease Inc. beats Top Ships Inc.

Top Ships Inc. provides seaborne transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates medium range tanker vessels that transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. The company transports petroleum products and crude oil for the oil industry. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of two chartered-in 49,737 deadweight ton (dwt) product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Stenaweco Energy and the M/T Stenaweco Evolution; two 39,208 dwt product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Eco Fleet and the M/T Eco Revolution; and two 49,737 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Stenaweco Excellence and M/T Nord Valiant. The company was formerly known as Top Tankers Inc. and changed its name to Top Ships Inc. in December 2007. Top Ships Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.