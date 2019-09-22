Reviewing Global Ship Lease Inc. (GSL)’s and Its Competitors results

As Shipping company, Global Ship Lease Inc. (NYSE:GSL) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.9% of Global Ship Lease Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.35% of all Shipping’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 79% of Global Ship Lease Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.40% of all Shipping companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Global Ship Lease Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Ship Lease Inc. 0.00% -14.60% -4.40% Industry Average 5.54% 5.93% 2.15%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Global Ship Lease Inc. and its peers’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Global Ship Lease Inc. N/A 7 0.00 Industry Average 25.22M 455.00M 23.53

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Global Ship Lease Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Ship Lease Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.40 1.27 2.59

Global Ship Lease Inc. presently has an average target price of $9, suggesting a potential upside of 15.38%. As a group, Shipping companies have a potential upside of 113.17%. Based on the data given earlier, Global Ship Lease Inc. is looking more favorable than its competitors, analysts’ view.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Global Ship Lease Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Ship Lease Inc. -2.46% 11.85% 45.5% 23.14% -21.33% 59.88% Industry Average 1.88% 9.01% 9.18% 23.03% 19.97% 28.67%

For the past year Global Ship Lease Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Global Ship Lease Inc. are 1.1 and 1. Competitively, Global Ship Lease Inc.’s competitors have 1.25 and 1.07 for Current and Quick Ratio. Global Ship Lease Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Global Ship Lease Inc.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.95 shows that Global Ship Lease Inc. is 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Global Ship Lease Inc.’s competitors are 28.28% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.28 beta.

Dividends

Global Ship Lease Inc. does not pay a dividend.