Reviewing Global Self Storage Inc. (SELF)’s and Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Global Self Storage Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) and Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD). The two are both REIT – Industrial companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Self Storage Inc. 4 3.67 N/A 0.08 46.41 Americold Realty Trust 30 4.07 N/A 0.34 91.26

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Global Self Storage Inc. and Americold Realty Trust. Americold Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Global Self Storage Inc. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Global Self Storage Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Americold Realty Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 has Global Self Storage Inc. and Americold Realty Trust’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Self Storage Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 1% Americold Realty Trust 0.00% 6.1% 1.6%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Global Self Storage Inc. and Americold Realty Trust are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Self Storage Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Americold Realty Trust 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Americold Realty Trust’s potential upside is 4.87% and its average target price is $35.75.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Global Self Storage Inc. and Americold Realty Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 19.4% and 92.3%. Insiders owned 1.6% of Global Self Storage Inc. shares. Competitively, Americold Realty Trust has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Self Storage Inc. 2.42% -4.35% -4.84% -8.09% -7.07% -4.11% Americold Realty Trust 0.65% 1.07% 8.38% 17.72% 44.86% 21.5%

For the past year Global Self Storage Inc. has -4.11% weaker performance while Americold Realty Trust has 21.5% stronger performance.

Summary

Americold Realty Trust beats on 11 of the 10 factors Global Self Storage Inc.

Americold Realty Trust is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. We are organized as a self-administered and self-managed REIT with proven operating, development and acquisition expertise. As of September 30, 2017, we operated a global network of 160 high-quality warehouses encompassing 945.3 million cubic feet, with 142 warehouses in the United States, six warehouses in Australia, seven warehouses in New Zealand, two warehouses in Argentina and three warehouses in Canada. Upon the completion of this offering, we will be the first publicly traded REIT focused on the temperature-controlled warehouse industry.