Reviewing Global Payments Inc. (GPN)’s and Its Peers results

We are contrasting Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Global Payments Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 64.56% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.6% of Global Payments Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.07% of all Business Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Global Payments Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Payments Inc. 0.00% 12.00% 3.50% Industry Average 38.20% 33.55% 7.43%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Global Payments Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Global Payments Inc. N/A 137 52.34 Industry Average 154.79M 405.19M 39.53

Global Payments Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher P/E ratio Global Payments Inc. is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Global Payments Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Payments Inc. 1 2 7 2.70 Industry Average 1.00 2.28 2.90 2.62

With consensus target price of $153, Global Payments Inc. has a potential downside of -7.12%. The rivals have a potential upside of 69.22%. The analysts’ view based on the results delivered earlier is that Global Payments Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Global Payments Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Payments Inc. 2.16% 7.17% 20.75% 32.14% 29% 43.72% Industry Average 4.18% 7.11% 16.58% 22.71% 35.02% 29.80%

For the past year Global Payments Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Global Payments Inc. are 1 and 1. Competitively, Global Payments Inc.’s rivals have 1.60 and 1.52 for Current and Quick Ratio. Global Payments Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Global Payments Inc.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.2 shows that Global Payments Inc. is 20.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Global Payments Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.25 which is 24.54% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Global Payments Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Global Payments Inc. beats Global Payments Inc.’s competitors.