Reviewing Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL)’s and Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:REIT)’s results

Both Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE:GNL) and Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:REIT) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Diversified industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Net Lease Inc. 19 5.65 N/A 0.02 1300.67 Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 79 4.85 N/A 3.43 23.82

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Global Net Lease Inc. and Lamar Advertising Company (REIT). Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Global Net Lease Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Global Net Lease Inc. is presently more expensive than Lamar Advertising Company (REIT), because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Net Lease Inc. 0.00% 0.9% 0.4% Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 0.00% 30.9% 7.3%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.69 shows that Global Net Lease Inc. is 31.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) has a 1.06 beta which is 6.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Global Net Lease Inc. and Lamar Advertising Company (REIT)’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Net Lease Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 0 0 0 0.00

$24 is Global Net Lease Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 22.89%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Global Net Lease Inc. and Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) are owned by institutional investors at 60.3% and 96.2% respectively. Global Net Lease Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.14%. Competitively, 0.6% are Lamar Advertising Company (REIT)’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Net Lease Inc. 3.23% 3.28% 2.63% -7.88% 4.05% 10.73% Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 2.02% 0.75% 7.44% 7.4% 21.92% 18.18%

For the past year Global Net Lease Inc. was less bullish than Lamar Advertising Company (REIT).

Summary

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) beats Global Net Lease Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Lamar Advertising Company is a publicly owned equity real estate investment trust. The firm primarily engages in selling advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, and logo plates. Lamar Advertising Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.