Reviewing Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL)’s and Its Peers results

We are contrasting Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE:GNL) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Global Net Lease Inc. has 67% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 66.52% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.2% of Global Net Lease Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.08% of all REIT – Diversified companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have Global Net Lease Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Global Net Lease Inc.
|432,410,256.41%
|0.30%
|0.10%
|Industry Average
|6.58%
|9.71%
|2.68%
Earnings and Valuation
In next table we are contrasting Global Net Lease Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Global Net Lease Inc.
|84.32M
|20
|390.40
|Industry Average
|40.79M
|620.19M
|99.08
Global Net Lease Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its peers.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Global Net Lease Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Global Net Lease Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.38
|1.47
|2.55
The rivals have a potential upside of 73.76%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Global Net Lease Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Global Net Lease Inc.
|1.88%
|-1.11%
|2.79%
|1.67%
|-5.88%
|10.78%
|Industry Average
|2.20%
|5.10%
|9.30%
|13.44%
|16.20%
|20.17%
For the past year Global Net Lease Inc. has weaker performance than Global Net Lease Inc.’s competitors.
Volatility and Risk
A beta of 0.69 shows that Global Net Lease Inc. is 31.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Global Net Lease Inc.’s peers’ beta is 0.72 which is 28.10% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Dividends
Global Net Lease Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Global Net Lease Inc.’s competitors beat on 5 of the 6 factors Global Net Lease Inc.
