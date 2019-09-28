Reviewing Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL)’s and Its Peers results

We are contrasting Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE:GNL) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Global Net Lease Inc. has 67% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 66.52% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.2% of Global Net Lease Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.08% of all REIT – Diversified companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Global Net Lease Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Net Lease Inc. 432,410,256.41% 0.30% 0.10% Industry Average 6.58% 9.71% 2.68%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Global Net Lease Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Global Net Lease Inc. 84.32M 20 390.40 Industry Average 40.79M 620.19M 99.08

Global Net Lease Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Global Net Lease Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Net Lease Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.38 1.47 2.55

The rivals have a potential upside of 73.76%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Global Net Lease Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Net Lease Inc. 1.88% -1.11% 2.79% 1.67% -5.88% 10.78% Industry Average 2.20% 5.10% 9.30% 13.44% 16.20% 20.17%

For the past year Global Net Lease Inc. has weaker performance than Global Net Lease Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.69 shows that Global Net Lease Inc. is 31.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Global Net Lease Inc.’s peers’ beta is 0.72 which is 28.10% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Global Net Lease Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Global Net Lease Inc.’s competitors beat on 5 of the 6 factors Global Net Lease Inc.