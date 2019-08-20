Reviewing Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL)’s and Its Competitors results

We are contrasting Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE:GNL) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67% of Global Net Lease Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.52% of all REIT – Diversified’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Global Net Lease Inc. has 0.2% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 4.08% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Global Net Lease Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Net Lease Inc. 0.00% 0.30% 0.10% Industry Average 6.58% 9.71% 2.68%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Global Net Lease Inc. and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Global Net Lease Inc. N/A 19 390.40 Industry Average 40.79M 620.19M 99.08

Global Net Lease Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio Global Net Lease Inc. is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Global Net Lease Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Net Lease Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.42 1.77 2.63

With consensus target price of $24, Global Net Lease Inc. has a potential upside of 22.57%. As a group, REIT – Diversified companies have a potential upside of 21.29%. With higher possible upside potential for Global Net Lease Inc.’s peers, research analysts think Global Net Lease Inc. is less favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Global Net Lease Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Net Lease Inc. 1.88% -1.11% 2.79% 1.67% -5.88% 10.78% Industry Average 2.20% 5.10% 9.30% 13.44% 16.20% 20.17%

For the past year Global Net Lease Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Global Net Lease Inc. is 31.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.69. Competitively, Global Net Lease Inc.’s rivals are 28.10% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.72 beta.

Dividends

Global Net Lease Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Global Net Lease Inc.’s rivals beat Global Net Lease Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.