Reviewing Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL)’s and Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)’s results

Both Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE:GNL) and Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Diversified industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Net Lease Inc. 19 5.51 N/A 0.02 1300.67 Empire State Realty Trust Inc. 15 6.28 N/A 0.36 42.87

Demonstrates Global Net Lease Inc. and Empire State Realty Trust Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Empire State Realty Trust Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Global Net Lease Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Global Net Lease Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE:GNL) and Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Net Lease Inc. 0.00% 0.9% 0.4% Empire State Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 5.1% 1.5%

Volatility and Risk

Global Net Lease Inc. has a 0.69 beta, while its volatility is 31.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Empire State Realty Trust Inc.’s 10.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.9 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Global Net Lease Inc. and Empire State Realty Trust Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Net Lease Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Empire State Realty Trust Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Global Net Lease Inc.’s average target price is $24, while its potential upside is 26.05%. Meanwhile, Empire State Realty Trust Inc.’s average target price is $18, while its potential upside is 23.03%. The data provided earlier shows that Global Net Lease Inc. appears more favorable than Empire State Realty Trust Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Global Net Lease Inc. and Empire State Realty Trust Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 60.3% and 94.1%. Global Net Lease Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.14%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.07% of Empire State Realty Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Net Lease Inc. 3.23% 3.28% 2.63% -7.88% 4.05% 10.73% Empire State Realty Trust Inc. 1.63% -1.39% 0.26% -2.69% -8.36% 9.35%

For the past year Global Net Lease Inc. was more bullish than Empire State Realty Trust Inc.

Summary

Global Net Lease Inc. beats Empire State Realty Trust Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on owning, managing, operating, and acquiring office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. It also intends to provide construction services to tenants and other entities. The company, formerly known as Empire Realty Trust, Inc., is based in New York, New York.