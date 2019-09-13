Reviewing Global Net Lease Inc. (GNL)’s and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH)’s results

We are contrasting Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE:GNL) and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Net Lease Inc. 19 5.65 N/A 0.05 390.40 Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation 4 -4.57 N/A -0.34 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Global Net Lease Inc. and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Net Lease Inc. 0.00% 0.3% 0.1% Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation 0.00% -6.7% -0.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.69 beta indicates that Global Net Lease Inc. is 31.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation’s 48.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.52 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Global Net Lease Inc. and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Net Lease Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Global Net Lease Inc. has an average price target of $24, and a 21.64% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 67% of Global Net Lease Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 54% of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.2% of Global Net Lease Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.8% are Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Net Lease Inc. 1.88% -1.11% 2.79% 1.67% -5.88% 10.78% Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation -2.28% 2.67% -8.33% -14.25% -23.31% -4.7%

For the past year Global Net Lease Inc. has 10.78% stronger performance while Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation has -4.7% weaker performance.

Summary

Global Net Lease Inc. beats Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation on 8 of the 8 factors.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust primarily in the United States. It invests in, finances, and manages leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation. The company also invests in non-agency mortgage investments that are guaranteed by private institutions, such as commercial banks; and other mortgage-related investments consisting of mortgage derivative securities, mortgage warehouse participations, and subordinated interests, as well as in mortgage loans and other investments. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.