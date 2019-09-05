Reviewing Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE)’s and Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor (:)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) and Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor (:). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Medical REIT Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.34 30.56 Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor N/A 0.00 N/A 0.16 0.00

Demonstrates Global Medical REIT Inc. and Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Medical REIT Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.2% Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Global Medical REIT Inc. and Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 51.4% and 24.39%. 10.8% are Global Medical REIT Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 26.32% of Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Medical REIT Inc. 0.1% -2.09% -0.29% 6.39% 24.76% 16.2% Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Global Medical REIT Inc. beats Hunter Maritime Acquisition Cor on 7 of the 7 factors.

Hunter Maritime Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to operate in the international maritime shipping industry. It focuses on acquiring vessels, vessel contracts, or one or more operating businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, debt acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Majuro, Marshall Islands.