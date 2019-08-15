Reviewing Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE)’s and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSAC)’s results

We are comparing Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSAC) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Global Medical REIT Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.34
|30.56
|Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Global Medical REIT Inc. and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Global Medical REIT Inc. and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Global Medical REIT Inc.
|0.00%
|4%
|1.2%
|Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Global Medical REIT Inc. and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 51.4% and 0%. About 10.8% of Global Medical REIT Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Global Medical REIT Inc.
|0.1%
|-2.09%
|-0.29%
|6.39%
|24.76%
|16.2%
|Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation
|1.98%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-1.61%
For the past year Global Medical REIT Inc. had bullish trend while Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation had bearish trend.
Summary
Global Medical REIT Inc. beats Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation on 7 of the 7 factors.
