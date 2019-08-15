Reviewing Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE)’s and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSAC)’s results

We are comparing Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (NASDAQ:HSAC) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Medical REIT Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.34 30.56 Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Global Medical REIT Inc. and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Global Medical REIT Inc. and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Medical REIT Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.2% Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Global Medical REIT Inc. and Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 51.4% and 0%. About 10.8% of Global Medical REIT Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Medical REIT Inc. 0.1% -2.09% -0.29% 6.39% 24.76% 16.2% Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 1.98% 0% 0% 0% 0% -1.61%

For the past year Global Medical REIT Inc. had bullish trend while Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Global Medical REIT Inc. beats Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation on 7 of the 7 factors.