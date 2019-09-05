Reviewing Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE)’s and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU)’s results

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTACU) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Medical REIT Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.34 30.56 ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Global Medical REIT Inc. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Medical REIT Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.2% ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Global Medical REIT Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Global Medical REIT Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Global Medical REIT Inc. and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 51.4% and 46.6%. 10.8% are Global Medical REIT Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Medical REIT Inc. 0.1% -2.09% -0.29% 6.39% 24.76% 16.2% ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. -0.28% 1.06% 3.83% 5.81% 0% 5.71%

For the past year Global Medical REIT Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Global Medical REIT Inc. beats ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.