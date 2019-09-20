Reviewing Global Indemnity Limited (GBLI)’s and Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)’s results

Both Global Indemnity Limited (NASDAQ:GBLI) and Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) are each other’s competitor in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Indemnity Limited 30 0.67 N/A -3.07 0.00 Donegal Group Inc. 14 0.51 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Global Indemnity Limited and Donegal Group Inc.

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Global Indemnity Limited and Donegal Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Indemnity Limited 0.00% -6.3% -2.2% Donegal Group Inc. 0.00% 2% 0.5%

Global Indemnity Limited’s 0.51 beta indicates that its volatility is 49.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Donegal Group Inc.’s beta is 0.25 which is 75.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional investors owned 81.7% of Global Indemnity Limited shares and 81.4% of Donegal Group Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 4.1% of Global Indemnity Limited’s shares. Comparatively, Donegal Group Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Indemnity Limited 4.31% -5.45% -7.09% -13.8% -29.45% -21.92% Donegal Group Inc. 3.99% -1.13% 9.76% 10.74% 9.11% 8.83%

For the past year Global Indemnity Limited has -21.92% weaker performance while Donegal Group Inc. has 8.83% stronger performance.

Donegal Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles. It also offers homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft; and liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property. In addition, the company offers commercial automobile policies; commercial multi-peril policies that provide protection to businesses against various perils, primarily combining liability and physical damage coverages; and workersÂ’ compensation policies, which offer benefits to employees for injuries sustained during employment. Further, it operates as a unitary savings and loan holding company. The company markets its insurance products through a network of approximately 2,400 independent insurance agencies. Donegal Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Marietta, Pennsylvania. Donegal Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Donegal Mutual Insurance Company.